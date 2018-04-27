Vote For CJ McCollum For 2017-18 NBA Cares Community Assist Award

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 – Fan voting for the 2017-18 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente will begin on social media today at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA announced today. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 (9 p.m. ET, TNT) from historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.



Fans can vote for their favorite seasonlong award nominee via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName (so in our case, #NBACommunityAssist and #CJMCCOLLUM). The seasonlong award honors a player’s strong commitment to and positive impact on their community over the course of the season. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.



The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

J.J. Barea, Dallas Mavericks

Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets



The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. To learn more, please visit http://www.nba.com/communityassist.