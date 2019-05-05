Team Ready for Raptors' Best in Game 4

Scene Setter:

When the 76ers take to the home court for Sunday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal Game 4, it will be all business - a day at the office that presents a great opportunity.

With the chance to take a 3-1 advantage against a formidable Raptors opponent, the Sixers are keeping their foot firmly on the gas.

“This is a desperate game tomorrow,” James Ennis III said at Saturday’s practice. “We’re gonna give it our all.”

The Sixers have only improved since the best-of-seven series began, most recently on Thursday displaying a dominant performance at home in 116-95 Game 3 win.

In just 28 minutes, Joel Embiid led the way, with 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and five blocks. Every Sixer starter finished in double figures en route to the squad’s balanced victory.

The Sixers almost doubled Toronto’s assist total, dropping 29 dimes while the Raptors shared 15.

Tobias Harris, who produced 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks Thursday, felt the win transcended what played out on the court.

“I thought our togetherness on the floor was great, from the start of the game to the finish,” Harris said. “You saw a glimpse of how good we are as a team, and how good we really can be.”

Though Kawhi Leonard has shone in the series (the All-Star has scored at least 33 points in all three games), the Sixers have excelled at containing the Raptors’ secondary offensive weapons.

Toronto’s bench has struggled in the series, getting outscored by the Sixers’ reserve unit in each of the first three games of the series.

With Pascal Siakam listed as doubtful (right calf contusion) for Sunday’s game, the Raptors would be forced to dig deeper into the bench.

Siakam has started the series strong, averaging 22.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ABC / WatchESPN.com

For Fans Travelling to Sunday’s Game, Please be Advised: