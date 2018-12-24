Quotebook | Win vs Toronto Sets Tone for Upcoming Road Trip

Before heading out on their bi-coastal holiday road trip, the 76ers (22-12) had time for one more win at home in 2018.

And while they didn’t face a full-strength opponent in the Toronto Raptors (25-10), a solid performance on both ends of the court led to a sweet holiday treat for fans at The Center.

Here’s what was said Saturday by players, coaches, and executives:

General Manager Elton Brand addressed reporters pregame. He was direct in discussing his utmost ambition for this season:

“We want to win. We want to win big. I don’t want to let the city and the fans down.”

Pregame, Brett Brown expressed his excitement for the stretch of the schedule that lies ahead:

“All you have to do is look at what happens starting tonight. As a team, we have a gift exchange tomorrow. Then we all fly the following day to play the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Then you hit the road with the team and we’re all together. But take it a bit further, and look at the month of January. It is real, and it’s just the way it should be. We love it. We want this.”

This stretch got off to a great start, with major contributions Saturday from starters and the bench. Postgame, JJ Redick (22 pts, 5 ast) explained what the win over Toronto meant, and just how potent the Raptors can be, even without Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, or Jonas Valanciunas on the floor (all three players did not travel to Philadelphia for Saturday’s game):

“This is a team that beat Golden State without Kawhi. I think when they have been at full strength, they have been the best team in basketball this year. You want to test yourself against the best, but we need to collect wins, so I’m definitely satisfied with the victory. I didn’t get the sense when we were doing film at 5 o’clock that anyone was taking this game lightly.”

Saturday night, Ben Simmons finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and only a single turnover. He discussed his improvement protecting the ball:

“I say every game has been the focus of ‘I don’t want to turn the ball over.’ As a guy who has the ball a long time, I don’t want to be the guy with the most turnovers. It’s not easy, but I think, every night, I try to pay attention a little more offensively.”

It was a big night for both Aussie Sixers, as Jonah Bolden (career-high 4 blk, 9 reb) returned from assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats with a bang. Postgame, he described his mindset:

“I have the utmost confidence in myself and [my] abilities. When the opportunity’s there I’ll do it. It wasn’t a thing where I’m surprised that I went out there and [played well]. More so, I think the opportunity was there, so I went and grabbed it.”

Joel Embiid (27 pts, 11 reb) hasn’t attempted a single 3-pointer his past two games. After Saturday’s win, he explained why:

“My mindset has been, if I’m on the perimeter, it doesn’t mean that I have to shoot threes. Even if I’m wide open I think I had a couple of opportunities tonight and last game against the Knicks where I could’ve shot it, but I took one dribble and I took a midway shot. That’s what I’m comfortable with and it’s working. I feel like my efficiency is getting back to where it should be.”

Up next, the Sixers will face the Celtics in Boston on Christmas Day, marking the Sixers’ second consecutive Christmas Day appearance. Redick described what these Christmas games mean to him: