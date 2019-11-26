At the Buzzer | Team Falls in Toronto

At the Buzzer:

It was another battle to the finish in Toronto, but the 76ers (11-6) weren't able to push through, falling 101-96 to the Raptors (12-4).

It was a tight one throughout, but the Raptors’ 10 unanswered points to close the contest made the difference.

Each of those final 10 points were scored by the Raptor duo of Pascal Siakam (25 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast) and Fred VanVleet (24 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast).

The game featured 12 lead changes and nine ties.

Josh Richardson led the Sixers with 25 points, marking his second straight standout performance.

After scoring 32 points against Miami on Saturday, Richardson picked up right where he left off, starting 3 for 3 from deep against the Raptors.

Richardson finished the night with five threes, along with six boards, an assist, and a block. The new Sixer has hit 11 of his 16 3-point attempts over the last two games.

Tobias Harris turned in a solid evening, posting 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He deposited 10 of his 18 in the second half, including a pair of threes.

While Toronto got out to an early 8-0 lead, the Sixers quickly clawed back to go up by as much as six points in Monday's opening frame. They trailed by two points at the break and one going into the fourth quarter, before seizing a six-point edge with five minutes to go.

The Sixers out-rebounded the Raptors, 51-40, highlighted by a 15-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors will visit the Sixers on Dec. 8 for the rematch.

J-Rich making moves.

The Sixers return home to host the Sacramento Kings (7-8) at The Center on Wednesday. Thanksgiving festivities will come to an early close Thursday, as the team heads to New York City for a Black Friday meeting with the New York Knicks (4-13).