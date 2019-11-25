Back in Toronto, Looking Forward

2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena: a hard-fought battle, four bounces on the rim.

Six months later, the 76ers (11-5) return to the place where last season ended, seeking a statement win with a new team and a new outlook.

This first meeting of the year with the revamped Raptors (11-4) offers the Sixers a chance to win their fifth straight, after scorching the Heat, 113-86.

“[Miami was] probably one of our best games to date,” Tobias Harris (19 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl) said at Monday’s shootaround. “I thought our defense was at its best, and we still had moments where we could be better.”

With Josh Richardson back in the starting lineup after missing two games (hip flexor), the group put on a show.

Richardson finished with a season-high 32 points, including six threes. Joel Embiid finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Ben Simmons held former Sixer Jimmy Butler to 4 for 13 shooting.

“Game by game, we’re finding each other’s similarities on the floor and how to play together,” Harris said.

Al Horford agrees, saying, “I’m excited about the potential of our group. I feel like we’re continuing to get better, game by game.”

And despite some of the memories that Monday's game might bring, the Sixers are looking straight ahead.

“New season, new team,” Harris said. “Building off of our last game, building off of our last few games, being able to produce more.”

Squaring off against a smaller Raptors team, Horford feels the Sixers are ready to embrace the challenge.

“Not only is our team big, I feel like we have versatile players - guys who can guard multiple positions and do different things on the floor,” Horford said. “That plays to our strengths.”

Monday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors have won three straight leading into Monday’s matchup. 2018-19 Most Improved Player Pascal Siakam has leveled up once again this season, averaging 25.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

“He’s working the midrange, he’s shooting the three, he can do a lot of different things,” Horford said of Siakam.

Kyle Lowry (thumb) is out Monday, while Serge Ibaka (ankle) is doubtful.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic