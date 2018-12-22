Game Preview | One Last Time at Home in 2018

Scene Setter:

After a convincing win at home and two days of rest, the 76ers (21-12) will host the NBA-leading Toronto Raptors (24-9) at The Center Saturday night in their final home game of 2018.

Brett Brown said despite talent and flashes of promise — most recently including Wednesday’s 131-109 rout of the Knicks — his team is still finding and defining itself.

Now, the Sixers will continue that pursuit while going up against stiffer competition, as Toronto, Boston, and several strong Western Conference opponents await on the horizon.

“I just think it’s a fantastic opportunity, a challenging one, to better determine our identity,” said Brown.

The Sixers took a step in the right direction Wednesday. After shooting 53.4 percent from the field collectively and watching JJ Redick score his 10,000th NBA point, the team left The Center in good spirits.

But a win on Saturday could contribute to the Sixers’ identity in a bigger way. The Raptors have bested the Sixers in both of this season’s matchups to date.

During their most recent meeting on December 5th, Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points. Joel Embiid went for 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

“We’ve been getting better,” Embiid said that night in Toronto. “[Butler] carried the load offensively. I just need to do a better job next time.”

Next time is here, and it brings for the Sixers a chance to generate momentum ahead of a season-long road trip. Following Saturday’s contest, the team will play in Boston on Christmas Day, before visiting the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns to ring in the new year.

"I look forward to this schedule that is coming up,” Brown said Wednesday, “because it doesn’t get more real than the environment that we’re all going to live through together for the next few weeks.”

Opponent Outlook:

In Friday’s 126-110 home win over Cleveland, Toronto got 37 points from Kawhi Leonard. Rookie head coach Nick Nurse said after the game the two-time Defensive Player of the Year will sit out Saturday’s tilt at The Center.

Raptors’ starters Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, and Serge Ibaka were all missing from action Friday due to injury.

Toronto has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Follow along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app