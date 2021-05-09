Wizards' Bradley Beal (hamstring) to miss next 2 games

After exiting Saturday’s 133-132 win over the Pacers with a left hamstring strain, the Washington Wizards initially announced Bradley Beal would miss the team’s next game. However, they have since updated his status to say Beal will miss the team’s next two games before being reevaluated.

Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following MRI testing conducted yesterday. He will miss the team’s next two games before being re-evaluated on Friday. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 10, 2021

Beal, who left early in the third quarter with a tweaked ankle before returning, finished the game with 50 points on 19-for-31 shooting in 39 minutes.

“He tweaked his hamstring,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said after the game. “Actually, he tweaked his ankle and we didn’t want to push it at the end. He wanted to but our guys told him not to push it. Hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

Beal’s presence is greatly needed for a Washington team fighting for a spot in the State Farm Play-In Tournament. Saturday’s win elevated the Wizards to the No. 9 seed, a spot it maintained after Sunday’s games and Washington’s off day.

Beal, who is battling Stephen Curry for the scoring title, is averaging 31.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season. He has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.