Trae Young shoots some socks while hanging at home

From NBA Twitter reports

Whether it’s a basketball or a rolled up sock, it makes no difference to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

He can still shoot it.

With the NBA season postponed indefinitely, Young has spent the unexpected break keeping his stroke tight with an unorthodox training method, one we’ve all enjoyed while putting up the laundry. Only his sock shooting is probably a little more organized than yours, complete with a money-ball (money-sock?) rack at the end.

(Not that we were counting, but he went 19 for 20.)

