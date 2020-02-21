Towns out at least 2 weeks with fractured wrist

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following medical update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:

After sustaining a left wrist injury, Towns received a period of treatment and monitoring from the Wolves medical staff. Continued evaluation of the injury confirmed a wrist fracture. While Towns has been diligent in treatment with a goal of return to play, he has been assessed by multiple specialists over the last several days and the team continues to gather information on the optimal management strategies.

Towns is expected to be out for the next two weeks and will be reassessed at that time.

Towns has played in 35 games this season and is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.