Thunder veteran George Hill out at least 4 weeks with thumb injury

The guard underwent a minor procedure on Tuesday to address his right thumb injury.

Official release

George Hill has started 14 games for Oklahoma City this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that guard George Hill underwent a minor procedure today to address a mallet finger injury of his right thumb.

In 14 games (all starts) this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per contest on 50.8 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 84.0 percent from the line in 26.3 minutes per game.

Hill will be reevaluated in four weeks. The procedure was performed by Steve Shin at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, Calif.

