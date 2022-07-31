This Date in NBA History: Week of July 31

A day-by-day look at landmark moments, games, performances and more from this week in NBA history.

July 31

July 31, 2007

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics for Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Sebastian Telfair, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff, and two first-round draft picks (one of which was acquired in a trade with Minnesota a year prior). The deal marked the largest NBA trade ever for one player, giving Boston a new “Big Three.”

Aug. 1

August 1, 1936

Twenty-two nations competed in the first basketball competition in the Olympics at the Games of the 11th Olympiad in Berlin.

August 1, 1973

Julius Erving was traded by the Virginia Squires with Willie Sojourner to the New York Nets for George Carter, draft rights to Kermit Washington and cash.

August 1, 2014

Paul George suffers a gruesome compound fracture of his lower right leg in a Team USA scrimmage.

Aug. 2

August 2, 2005

The largest trade in NBA history is completed, as five teams combine to swap 13 players. This deal brings Antoine Walker and Jason Williams to the Miami Heat and leads to Miami’s first ever championship that same season.

Aug. 3

August 3, 1949

The Basketball Association of America (BAA) merged with the National Basketball League (NBL) to form the NBA. The BAA included the Boston Celtics, Minneapolis Lakers (later LA Lakers), New York Knicks, Philadelphia Warriors (later Golden State Warriors), and the Rochester Royals (later Sacramento Kings). The NBL included the Syracuse Nationals (later Philadelphia 76ers) and the Tri-Cities Blackhawks (later Atlanta Hawks).

August 3, 2000

The Orlando Magic acquire then five-time All-Star forward Grant Hill from the Detroit Pistons via a sign-and-trade deal for Chucky Atkins and Ben Wallace. Hill would be dogged by ankle injuries during his time in Orlando while Wallace would become a four-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year and help Detroit to two NBA Finals (and one championship) during his time there.

Aug. 4

August 4, 2012

Four-time All-Star Arnie Risen, a member of the Hall of Fame, dies at the age of 87.

Aug. 5

August 5, 2002

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, who called 3,338 consecutive Lakers games, dies at the age of 83.

Aug. 6

August 6, 1962

The Philadelphia franchise’s name was changed from the Nationals to the 76ers.

August 6, 2016

Paul George returns to Team USA for the Rio Olympics after rehabbing a serious leg injury suffered two years earlier in an Olympic practice.