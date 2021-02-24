Top Stories

Suns waive backup center Damian Jones

The fifth-year center was brought in as a depth option in the frontcourt behind Deandre Ayton and Dario Saric.

Associated Press

Damian Jones averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 94 total minutes this season.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have waived reserve center Damian Jones.

The 25-year-old Jones appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He was never able to consistently break into the playing rotation, falling behind Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric and Jae Crowder on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-11 Jones also has played for the Warriors and Hawks during his five-year career. His most productive season came last year with the Hawks, when he averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns’ roster now has 15 players.

