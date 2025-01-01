Suns guard Devin Booker returns from 5-game absence with groin strain

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s 117-112 loss to Memphis after missing five games with a left groin strain.

Booker last played Dec. 19 in a loss to Indiana. He scored 16 points vs. Memphis, missing 16 of 20 shots while dishing out nine assists in 30 minutes.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.

The Suns, who lost for the sixth time in seven games, played without Jusuf Nurkic, serving the second of his three-game suspension for his involvement in a fight with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Bradley Beal left the game in the first half with a left hip contusion.

Though no one fouled out, there were 54 fouls called in the game and 58 free throws attempted. Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds in the win, going 10-for-17 from the line.