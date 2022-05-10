2022 Playoffs: West Semifinal | Grizzlies (2) vs. Warriors (3)

Stephen Curry becomes 1st player in NBA history with 500 made postseason 3s

Stephen Curry is in a class of his own after making his 500th career playoff 3-pointer.

From NBA.com Staff

Stephen Curry knocks down his 500th career playoff triple

Stephen Curry’s dominance atop the all-time 3-point leaderboards hit another milestone during Game 4 between Golden State and Memphis on Monday. The superstar guard’s 3-pointer just before halftime was his 500th postseason make from deep, a number only he has reached.

The 2021-22 season has been a victory lap for Curry’s long-range accomplishments. The three-time NBA champion and two-time Kia MVP passed Ray Allen for the all-time 3-point record in December, hit his 3,000th career 3-pointer eight days later, drilled an All-Star record 16 makes from deep in the 2022 All-Star Game, and eclipsed 20,000 career points with, yes, a 3-pointer.

Curry led the league in 3-pointers made (285) and attempted (750) for the seventh time in his career. He shot 40.9% and made 219 total shots between 25 and 29 feet away from the basket, by far the most in the NBA.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.