Stephen Curry becomes 1st player in NBA history with 500 made postseason 3s

Stephen Curry’s dominance atop the all-time 3-point leaderboards hit another milestone during Game 4 between Golden State and Memphis on Monday. The superstar guard’s 3-pointer just before halftime was his 500th postseason make from deep, a number only he has reached.

The 2021-22 season has been a victory lap for Curry’s long-range accomplishments. The three-time NBA champion and two-time Kia MVP passed Ray Allen for the all-time 3-point record in December, hit his 3,000th career 3-pointer eight days later, drilled an All-Star record 16 makes from deep in the 2022 All-Star Game, and eclipsed 20,000 career points with, yes, a 3-pointer.

Curry led the league in 3-pointers made (285) and attempted (750) for the seventh time in his career. He shot 40.9% and made 219 total shots between 25 and 29 feet away from the basket, by far the most in the NBA.