Spurs sign Derrick White to contract extension

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Derrick White to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

White posted averages of 11.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes last season while ranking second among all NBA guards in total blocks (59), as well as second in the league in charges drawn (30). In seven games during the NBA Restart in Orlando, White averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range on 8.0 attempts per game. For his NBA career White has appeared in 152 NBA games, averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 23.3 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from long range.

Entering his fourth season with San Antonio, White was also a member of the USA Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. White was originally selected by San Antonio in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft (29th overall) after playing one season at the University of Colorado after three years at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.