San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles underwent an appendectomy Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

In his first year with San Antonio, Lyles averaged 6.4 points to go along with a career-high 5.7 rebounds while shooting a career-best .387 from the three-point line. The fifth-year forward had appeared in all 63 games thus far and made 53 starts.

Lyles will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.