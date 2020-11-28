Jae Crowder signs with Suns

Jae Crowder has officially signed a contract with the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.

The deal is reportedly for three years and $30 million.

Jae Crowder to Phoenix: three years, almost $30 million, AP is told. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 21, 2020

Crowder averaged 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20 games with the Heat last season following a midyear trade from the Grizzlies, helping them reach the NBA Finals with upsets over Milwaukee and Boston. He is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over his career.

The Suns will be Crowder’s seventh team in nine seasons.