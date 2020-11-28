Top Stories

Jae Crowder signs with Suns

Crowder's defense and shooting are welcome additions in Phoenix.

NBA.com staff and Twitter reports

Jae Crowder brings grit and experience to the Suns.

Jae Crowder has officially signed a contract with the Phoenix Suns, the team announced.

The deal is reportedly for three years and $30 million.

Crowder averaged 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20 games with the Heat last season following a midyear trade from the Grizzlies, helping them reach the NBA Finals with upsets over Milwaukee and Boston. He is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over his career.

The Suns will be Crowder’s seventh team in nine seasons.

