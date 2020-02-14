Top Stories

Report: Damian Lillard out 1-2 weeks with strained groin

From NBA Twitter reports

Damian Lillard exited Wednesday’s loss to Memphis early, and immediately realized the groin injury would keep him from participating in NBA All-Star 2020. Per a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, an MRI confirmed a groin strain that will sideline Lillard for 1-2 weeks.

A five-time All-Star, the 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game.

