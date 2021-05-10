Top Stories

Referee Tony Brown to miss rest of 2020-21 season

The 19-year veteran be out as he undergoes treatment since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Official release

Referee Tony Brown officiated the first Finals games of his career in 2020.

NEW YORK — NBA referee Tony Brown will not officiate the rest of the regular season nor during the 2021 NBA Playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month.

“Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family,” said Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Referee Development and Training.  “In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court.  The NBA officiating family and the entire NBA family stand behind Tony with thoughts and prayers as he embarks upon this courageous battle.”

Brown, who has officiated 1,109 regular-season games and 35 playoff games – including his first Finals appearance in 2020 – in his 19 seasons as an NBA official, has been undergoing treatment since learning of the diagnosis.

Tony and his entire family wish to express their gratitude for the well-wishes, prayers, support and love which they have received over recent days.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.