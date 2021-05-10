Referee Tony Brown to miss rest of 2020-21 season

NEW YORK — NBA referee Tony Brown will not officiate the rest of the regular season nor during the 2021 NBA Playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month.

“Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family,” said Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Referee Development and Training. “In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court. The NBA officiating family and the entire NBA family stand behind Tony with thoughts and prayers as he embarks upon this courageous battle.”

Brown, who has officiated 1,109 regular-season games and 35 playoff games – including his first Finals appearance in 2020 – in his 19 seasons as an NBA official, has been undergoing treatment since learning of the diagnosis.

Tony and his entire family wish to express their gratitude for the well-wishes, prayers, support and love which they have received over recent days.