Raptors sign Armoni Brooks to another 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have signed guard Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brooks, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, appeared in four games during his first 10-day contract with the Raptors. He logged 22 minutes March 12 at Denver, recording three points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. In 45 games (nine starts) with Houston and Toronto this season, Brooks is averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 16.1 minutes.

A native of Waco, Texas, Brooks holds career averages of 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 19.1 minutes in 65 games (14 starts) with Houston and Toronto. He signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in April 2021 following two seasons in the G League with College Park (2019-20) and Rio Grande Valley (2020-21).

Brooks played three collegiate seasons at Houston (2016-19) where he was named All-AAC Second Team as a junior. He went undrafted in 2019.