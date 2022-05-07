2022 Playoffs: East Semifinal | Heat (1) vs. 76ers (4)

Sixers fined $50K for violating league injury reporting rules

Philadelphia failed to disclose Joel Embiid's status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3.

Official release

Sixers’ Joel Embiid played in Game 3 after missing the previous 2 matchups with injury in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat.

NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose center-forward Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.

