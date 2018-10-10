One Team, One Stat: Nets force right shots, but that's not enough

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann gets you ready for the 2018-19 season with a key stat for each team in the league and shows you why it matters. Today, we look at the Brooklyn Nets, who couldn’t turn their opponents over.

The Nets allowed their opponents to take just 57 percent of their shots from the restricted area or 3-point range.

That was, by far, the lowest rate in the league as shots from the restricted area (worth 1.23 points per attempt league-wide over the last three years) and from beyond the arc (1.07) are the most efficient ones. Forcing a lot of shots in between (worth just 0.81 points per attempt) is a good thing.

There is a correlation between shot-location defense (the percentage of your opponents shots that come from the restricted area or 3-point range) and overall defensive efficiency. Four of the bottom five teams in points allowed per 100 possessions — Chicago, Cleveland, Memphis and Sacramento — ranked in the bottom six in forcing shots in between the restricted area and the 3-point line.

But the Nets ranked 21st defensively (in the bottom 10 for the fourth straight season), despite forcing the right shots. They couldn’t turn their shot-location success into overall defensive success, because their defense was otherwise was too soft.

The Nets forced those shots in between by keeping their bigs back in the paint against pick-and-rolls, the same basic scheme that the league’s No. 1 defense — that of the Utah Jazz — employed. It allowed Brooklyn to rank sixth in opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area (61.1 percent).

It also kept the ball in the hands of the initial ball-handler, because he wasn’t forced to give it up. According to Synergy play-type tracking, the Nets allowed 280 more points (3.4 more per game) than any other team from pick-and-roll ball-handlers. They were at the top of the league in the percent of opponent possessions (22.3 percent) that were pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions and in how efficiently their opponents scored (0.91 points per possession) on those possessions.

Being at the top of the league in the latter is not a good thing. While the Nets had the highest opponent rate of opponent shots that came from between the restricted area and 3-point range, they also had the highest opponent field goal percentage on those shots in between.

Even at a league-high 42.6 percent, those shots in between were worth only 0.85 points per attempt — far less than the value of restricted area or 3-point shots.

The Nets’ bigger problem on defense was their inability to force turnovers. They forced just 12.3 per 100 possessions, the league’s lowest rate by a pretty comfortable margin. According to Synergy, their opponent turnover rate (9.4 percent) on pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions was also the lowest rate in the league by far (and less than half the rate of three different teams).

Furthermore, only 50.4 percent of Brooklyn opponent turnovers, the league’s second lowest opponent rate, were live balls. They had just one player (Caris LeVert — 3.2) in the top 75 in deflections per 36 minutes. Fewer live balls result in fewer transition opportunities for an offense that ranked 22nd.

It wasn’t just about deflecting the passes their opponents threw. It was also about not having their opponents throw that many passes. Brooklyn opponents recorded assists on just 52 percent of their field goals, the league’s lowest rate and well below the league average of 59 percent.

The Nets have the framework of a good defense. The challenge now is getting more active and disruptive within that framework.

One of two teams (Phoenix is the other) that has ranked in the bottom 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency each of the last three seasons. In the last 12 seasons, they’ve ranked in the top 10 on either end of the floor just once, when they ranked ninth in offensive efficiency in 2012-13. Saw the league’s second biggest drop in pace, from 101.8 possessions per 48 minutes (first in the league) in 2016-17 to 99.7 (sixth) last season. Had the second biggest differential (behind that of Houston) in points per game scored from 3-point range (plus-15.6) and the second biggest discrepancy (behind that of Houston) in points per game scored in the paint (minus-4.0). Had the league’s second worst record (2-8) with a rest advantage (when their opponent was playing the second game of a back-to-back and they didn’t play the day before). Only Phoenix (1-13) was worse, and the Nets had the same record (2-8) with a rest disadvantage (when they were the team playing the second game of a back-to-back).

Have been a *worse-than-average defensive team in each of the last 11 seasons, ranking no higher than 16th (in 2012-13). The only other team that hasn’t had a better-than-average defense in any of the last seven seasons is the Sacramento Kings, who have been worse than average for 12 straight years. The 156 corner 3-pointers they allowed were the fewest in the league. Allowed opponents to score just 1.04 points per possession, the league’s second lowest rate, in transition, according to Synergy play-type tracking. Only 12 percent of opponent shots, the lowest rate in the league, came in the last six seconds of the shot clock (when league-wide effective field goal percentage is lowest), according to Second Spectrum tracking. Only five percent of opponent possessions, the second lowest opponent rate in the league, were isolations.

