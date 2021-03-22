Top Stories
Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week
Both superstars were at their best over the past week of games.
From NBA.com Staff
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 13.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Nikola Jokic
What else is new? #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2K4117Ylux
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 22, 2021
Nuggets 121, Pacers 106 (Mar. 15)
32 points, (11-25 FG, 2-4 3P), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Nuggets 129, Hornets 104 (Mar. 17)
12 points (6-7 FG), 10 rebounds, 10 assists
Nuggets 131, Bulls 127 (Mar. 19)
34 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3P), 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108 (Mar. 21)
29 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3P), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Averaged a triple-double for another POTW. pic.twitter.com/cPI7Fc8jbe
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 22, 2021
Bucks 133, Wizards 122 (Mar. 15)
31 points (12-19 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Bucks 109, Sixers 105 (Mar. 17)
32 points (13-22 FG), 15 rebounds, 5 assists
Bucks 120, Spurs 113 (Mar. 20)
26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3P), 8 rebounds, 15 assists (tied career-high)