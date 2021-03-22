Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 13.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets 121, Pacers 106 (Mar. 15)

32 points, (11-25 FG, 2-4 3P), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Nuggets 129, Hornets 104 (Mar. 17)

12 points (6-7 FG), 10 rebounds, 10 assists

> Video Box Score

Nuggets 131, Bulls 127 (Mar. 19)

34 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3P), 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108 (Mar. 21)

29 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3P), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Nikola Jokic (34 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Averaged a triple-double for another POTW. pic.twitter.com/cPI7Fc8jbe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 22, 2021

Bucks 133, Wizards 122 (Mar. 15)

31 points (12-19 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Bucks 109, Sixers 105 (Mar. 17)

32 points (13-22 FG), 15 rebounds, 5 assists

> Video Box Score

Bucks 120, Spurs 113 (Mar. 20)

26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3P), 8 rebounds, 15 assists (tied career-high)

> Video Box Score