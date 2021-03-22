Top Stories

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week

Both superstars were at their best over the past week of games.

From NBA.com Staff

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 13.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets 121, Pacers 106 (Mar. 15)

32 points, (11-25 FG, 2-4 3P), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Nuggets 129, Hornets 104 (Mar. 17)

12 points (6-7 FG), 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Nuggets 131, Bulls 127 (Mar. 19)

34 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3P), 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108 (Mar. 21)

29 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3P), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Nikola Jokic (34 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets past the Bulls in overtime on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks 133, Wizards 122 (Mar. 15)

31 points (12-19 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Bucks 109, Sixers 105 (Mar. 17)

32 points (13-22 FG), 15 rebounds, 5 assists

Bucks 120, Spurs 113 (Mar. 20)

26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3P), 8 rebounds, 15 assists (tied career-high)

Giannis Antetokounmpo dishes 15 assists vs. Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo tied his career-high with 15 assists in a win over Spurs.

