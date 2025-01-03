Nightly Pulse: NBA News & Highlights from Jan. 3

🏀 Tonight’s NBA Scores (Jan.3) 🏀

👽Wemby in elite company through 100 games

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama played in his 100th career game Friday night. Here’s how his performance thus far stacks up in league history. (Spoiler: pretty well)

Tonight was Victor Wembanyama’s 100th career game. He’s totaled 2,273 PTS, 1,053 REB and 366 BLK through his first 100 games. The only other player to reach those totals across their first 100 games played? Fellow Spur, David Robinson. pic.twitter.com/qMqAjysijb — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2025

🐻 Grizz making a game of it

The Grizzlies have clawed their way back from a 15-point deficit early in the second half to pull within two possessions with time starting to wind down in Sacramento. Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson have fueled the Memphis comeback with 27 and 20 points, respectively. Catch the end of this Western Conference showdown on NBA League Pass.

〽️omentum Shift ⚡️ END Q3 | MEM 100, SAC 102 pic.twitter.com/MtruxA7kr8 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 4, 2025

🌕 West Coast score updates

The Kings have built a 15-point lead over the Grizzlies early in the third quarter. Four Kings starters have already scored in double figures and Trey Lyles has gone a perfect 4-for-4 from deep off the bench.

The Lakers and Hawks are locked in a close battle through the first half. Anthony Davis is trending towards notching yet another double-double for the Lakers while Jalen Johnson has started 5 of 6 from the floor for the Hawks.

🤩Spurs make statement in Denver

The San Antonio Spurs trailed by five points with just over two minutes remaining but managed to claw their way to a 113-110 win on the road against the Nuggets. Things got all the more tense for the Spurs when they committed what appeared to be a costly turnover with 0:17 remaining. However, the Spurs managed to force a turnover via a Victor Wembanyama steal, who dished it ahead to Devin Vassell for a dunk to punctuate the win.

The stars showed out with Nikola Jokić falling one assist shy of another triple-double but still mustered 41 points and 18 boards. Wemby was stellar for San Antonio with 35 points, 18 boards and two blocks.

Don’t look now, but the Spurs are just two games off the pace for the 6-seed in the West.

🍿 Drama in Denver ⛰️

Two of the best bigs in the game are showing out in Denver tonight with Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama turning in electrifying performances. Jokić is up to 39 points and 18 boards while Wemby has answered with 35 and 18 for his own part.

The Nuggets are hanging onto a two-point lead as we enter the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Catch the exciting finale on League Pass.

THE SOMBOR SHUFFLE 🕺 Joker's up to 37 in the 3Q on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/NtQexKsc9K — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2025

⬆️ Cavs become first team to 30 wins

The Thunder’s win streak is garnering plenty of attention, but the Cavaliers are playing at an elite level right now as well. They have won nine straight to get to 30-4 on the year, becoming the first team to reach that marker this season.

The Mavericks did not have an answer for Evan Mobley, who had 34 points to notch his second-highest scoring total on the year. Caris LeVert and Georges Niang had strong contributions off the bench, combining for 32 points.

🍔50-burger for McCollum

New Orleans’ CJ McCollum put on a show in front of the home crowd by dropping 50 points on the Wizards, tying his career high. McCollum went 18-for-27 from the floor, including 10-for-16 from beyond the arc. His 10 made triples is tied for the most in a game by a player this season, joining Tyler Herro and former teammate Damian Lillard.

Check out this wild stat on just how rare McCollum’s performance was tonight.

CJ McCollum: 1 of 3 players in NBA history to have a game with 50 PTS & 10 3PM in less than 35 MIN (via @StatMamba)@CJMcCollum | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/6SpvtmQ94Z — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 4, 2025

🎪Ridiculous shot from LeVert

Cleveland’s Caris LeVert is having one of his best games of the season and he punctuated it with an absurd circus shot in transition to help pad the Cavs’ lead over the Mavs.

This LeVert CIRCUS shot 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EXdvepTm6a — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2025

Would you care for another angle? We would.

🌧️Thunder extend win streak to 14

Though the Knicks appeared to be in control through three quarters, it was the Thunder who finished strong to keep their win streak alive Friday while extinguishing New York’s nine-game run.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual productive self with 33 points and seven assists while Isaiah Hartenstein controlled the glass with 14 boards. However, the unsung hero for OKC was Aaron Wiggins, who had a huge fourth quarter in his own right en route to notching a season-high 19 points.

The Thunder have now tied the franchise record for consecutive wins with 14, which occurred in the 1995-96 season when the team was in Seattle. They’re also one win shy of tying Cleveland for the longest winning streak in the NBA this season.

☘️Celtics soar past Rockets

The Celtics went into Houston and routed the Western Conference’s No.3 seed Friday night with a 109-86 victory. The C’s had the three-ball going all night as they canned 19 of 39 attempts from beyond the arc, including four triples apiece from Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard. Derrick White led the way in that facet of the game with a 6-for-12 showing from deep.

Thunder storm back vs Knicks

The game of the night was set to take place in Oklahoma City tonight with the streaking Thunder taking on a similarly hot Knicks squad. Two lengthy win streaks are at stake and the two sides are locked in an epic battle.

The Thunder have come back to tie it after trailing by as many as 14 points. Tune in for the thrilling conclusion now on NBA TV.

🎢Pels, Wizards trading buckets

Fans have been treated to an entertaining rollercoaster of a game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday with the Pelicans and Wizards locked in a back-and-forth battle. There have been 24 lead changes as of the midway point of the fourth quarter and neither team has led by more than 10 points at any juncture.

CJ McCollum has helped the Pels start to pull away with a game-high 37 points. Big man Yves Missi has notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards in 28 minutes of work.

CJ checks in CJ hits a 3. up to 37 PTS pic.twitter.com/GuMAbWf03d — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 4, 2025

👽 Wemby from way downtown

Victor Wembanyama is taking over in Denver with 18 points and 12 boards with time still to go in the first half. The Spurs have raced out to a 10-point lead thanks in large part to Wemby’s contributions.

🫣Down to the wire in Detroit

The Pistons held off the Hornets to notch their first win of the season over Charlotte in three tries. Both teams were shorthanded as LaMelo Ball was out for Charlotte while Jaden Ivey was sidelined as he begins the rehab process for a broken left fibula on New Year’s Day.

Tobias Harris led the way for the Pistons with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. Rebounding machine Jalen Duren pulled down 14 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Duren’s seven offensive boards marked the third time this season in which he’s pulled down that many on that end. His personal-best was when he had 12 offensive rebounds on Nov. 18 against the Bulls, which is the highest mark in the NBA this season.

.@tobias31 is working tonight 🔥 Leading the way with 22 PTS | 9 REB | 3 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/q2mfgCac55 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 4, 2025

Wemby elevates in Mile High City

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama rises high for the slam in the early goings of Friday’s matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. Through six minutes, Wembanyama is up to seven points and four rebounds already.

EARLY WEMBY LOB 💪 📺 NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/Y0nCVczc9I — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2025

Knicks use 2nd quarter run to fuel halftime lead

The Knicks embarked on a 23-10 run to close half Friday in Oklahoma City and lead 66-54 at the break. New York outscored OKC 36-21 in the second quarter overall.

New York is doing this despite Karl-Anthony Towns being the only starter that has yet to score in double figures. Towns has been a force on the glass, however, pulling down 13 boards in 20 minutes.

☘️ Celtics lead Rockets at half

Boston takes a nine-point lead into the locker room after an impressive first half in Houston. Boston has gotten balanced production from several players as four C’s have scored in double figures thus far, led by Payton Pritchard’s 14 points off the bench.

🔨 Missi don’t miss

Pelicans big man, Yves Missi, skied for the slam to finish off the alley-oop and give the Pels the lead over the Warriors. The Pelicans and Wizards are locked in a close battle thus far with 10 lead changes already in just 1.5 quarters of action. Catch the game now on NBA League Pass.

🤯 SGA. OMG.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the spin move and got to the cup for the finish. The Thunder lead 33-30 over the Knicks after one quarter of action. Catch the action now on NBA TV.

🍿Marquee matchups in action

This window of games features some of the best inter-conference matchups a hoops fan can ask for this season. The Thunder and Knicks are going toe-to-toe in OKC midway through the first quarter while the Rockets and Celtics are squaring off in Houston.

Catch the action on NBA TV and NBA League Pass.

SGA slithers through and scoops it in! NYK/OKC underway on NBA TV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qL0XZXX6x5 — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2025

😤 Jalen Suggs. Heart and hustle

Orlando’s Jalen Suggs went all out to create the turnover, which the Magic cashed in for a trey from Caleb Houstan. The Magic are up by double digits over the Raptors through one quarter. Orlando is feeling it from beyond the arc with nine made triples on 14 attempts (64.3%).

Suggs goes full extension for the steal 👏👏 Leads to the Caleb Houstan triple on the other end! 📺 NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/H1Iml5ARvp — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2025

Per the team, the nine made 3-pointers in the first quarter tie a franchise record for a single quarter.

The @OrlandoMagic made nine 3-pointers during the 1st quarter tonight at Toronto, tying the franchise record for most 3’s made in a quarter. Orlando also made nine in a quarter on Feb. 8, 2024 vs. San Antonio. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 4, 2025

✍️ History in OKC

The Thunder (13 straight wins) host the Knicks (nine straight wins) tonight, which marks the first time since 2000 that two teams with winning streaks of at least nine games squared off. That game featured the Lakers and Trail Blazers and Los Angeles prevailed 90-87. Shaquille O’Neal led all scorers with 23 points.

The last time 2 teams with win streaks of 9+ games faced off… The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers on 02/29/2000! Tonight, the Knicks (9 straight Ws) face the Thunder (13 straight Ws) at 8 PM ET on NBA TV & NBA League Pass 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4T9LWieD01 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 3, 2025

👔 Friday night fits

The Thunder are rolling into the arena ahead of tonight’s marquee matchup against the Knicks.

Houston, we have fits off

fits never disappoint pic.twitter.com/s5YNANBZVT — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 3, 2025

🕷 Spida threads

