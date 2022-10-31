Top Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee's two-time NBA MVP and Oklahoma City's leader take home the honors for Week 2.

From NBA.com Staff

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 2.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

The 6-time All-Star has continued to dominate to begin the 2022-23 season. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points with 14 rebounds against Brooklyn on Monday and averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over all three games during Week 2. The Bucks (5-0) are the only undefeated team left in the NBA this season.

» Video Box Scores

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City’s dynamic guard led the team to an undefeated 3-0 week with averages of 31.7 points, 7.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds. His Week 2 was highlighted by a 38-point, 9-assist gem against the Mavericks on Saturday as he led the Thunder to a wild, comeback win in overtime. The Thunder currently have a record of 3-2.

» Video Box Scores

