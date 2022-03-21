Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA Players of the Week

Boston Celtics forward/guard Jayson Tatum and Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 22 of the 2021-22 season.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 22. West: Karl-Anthony Towns (@Timberwolves)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/WBg4uZbQkw — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2022

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ star helped Boston to a 3-0 week with averages of 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. His best performance of the week came against the Denver Nuggets on March 20 when he logged 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 124-104 win. The Celtics (44-28) are currently the No. 4 seed in the East standings.

> Season stats | Video box scores

Player of the Week once again ☘️👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OApdl9Vtv5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 21, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns | Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves have won four straight — including all three of their games last week — thanks largely to the play of Towns. He averaged 38.3 points and 12.0 rebounds during the week, and piled up 60 points, 17 rebounds and three assists to set the Timberwolves’ single-game scoring record in a March 14 win against San Antonio. The Timberwolves (42-30) are currently the No. 6 seed in the West standings.

> Season stats | Video box scores