Numbers preview: The Finals

The Phoenix Suns haven’t been to The Finals since 1993 and have never won an NBA championship. The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been here since 1974 and have just one title (1971). It’s also the first trip to The Finals for Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, though it remains unknown if Antetokounmpo will be able to play.

These may not be the teams we were expecting when the season started in December or when the playoffs started in late May. But after a grind of a season, one of them will have earned a championship.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for The Finals, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Phoenix Suns (51-21, 12-4)

First round: Beat L.A. Lakers in six games.

Conf. semis: Beat Denver in four games.

Conf. finals: Beat LA Clippers in six games.

Pace: 95.6 (11)

OffRtg: 113.6 (10)

DefRtg: 106.7 (2)

NetRtg: +6.9 (2)

Suns efficiency by round

Round Opp. OffRtg Rank AdjO DefRtg Rank AdjD First round LAL 109.3 12 +2.4 102.6 3 -7.2 Conf. semis DEN 122.1 2 +10.7 107.6 3 -8.7 Conf. finals LAC 112.1 2 +1.5 110.3 2 -6.4

Suns playoff notes – General:

Have the same record at home (6-2) as they do on the road (6-2). Have been the best second-quarter team in the playoffs, outscoring their opponents by 13.5 points per 100 possessions in the second period. They’re +12.0 per 100 in the first half of games and just +1.7 per 100 in the second half (much worse defensively), though they’re still 11-1 after leading at the half. Phoenix is 11-0 after leading by double-digits and 2-4 after trailing by double-digits. It was 4-1 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes.

Suns postseason shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 232 348 66.7% 6 26% 11 Other paint 123 257 47.9% 1 19% 8 Mid-range 115 274 42.0% 7 20% 2 Corner 3 57 133 42.9% 3 10% 4 Above-break 3 123 347 35.4% 8 25% 15

Suns playoff notes – Offense:

Suns efficiency and four factors – Offense

Season OffRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 116.3 7 56.4% 3 0.212 29 12.6% 4 24.8% 25 Playoffs 113.6 10 54.4% 6 0.223 14 12.0% 6 23.7% 15

Suns playoff notes – Defense:

In the conference semifinals, they held the Nuggets to 15.2 fewer points per 100 possessions than they scored in the first round. In the conference finals, they held the Clippers to 17.4 fewer per 100 than they scored in the conference semis. Have seen the biggest drop in opponent effective field goal percentage from the regular season (53.4%, 10th) to the playoffs (49.8%, first). Lead the playoffs in opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area (60.0%), opponent mid-range field goal percentage (31.9%), and opponent corner 3-point percentage (26.1%). Have seen the biggest jump in the percentage of their opponents’ shots that have come from the restricted area or 3-point range from the regular season (67%, seventh lowest) to the playoffs (72%, second highest). Have allowed just 2.2 corner 3-pointers per game, second fewest in the playoffs.

Suns efficiency and four factors – Defense

Season DefRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 110.4 6 53.4% 10 0.250 15 13.7% 16 25.9% 11 Playoffs 106.7 2 49.8% 1 0.259 9 12.5% 7 26.0% 5

Suns playoff notes – Lineups:

Suns playoff notes – Individuals:

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, 12-5)

First round: Beat Miami in four games.

Conf. semis: Beat Brooklyn in seven games.

Conf. finals: Beat Atlanta in six games.

Pace: 97.6 (6)

OffRtg: 111.2 (11)

DefRtg: 105.0 (1)

NetRtg: +6.2 (4)

Bucks efficiency by round

Round Opp. OffRtg Rank AdjO DefRtg Rank AdjD First round MIA 115.0 8 +4.3 95.4 1 -15.2 Conf. semis BKN 104.5 8 -8.5 107.3 2 -9.9 Conf. finals ATL 116.2 1 +4.1 109.1 1 -5.3

Bucks playoff notes – General:

Have seen the biggest drop in pace from the regular season (102.8 possessions per 48 minutes, second) to the playoffs (97.6, sixth). Have been the best first-quarter team in the playoffs, outscored their opponents by 15.0 points per 100 possessions in the opening 12 minutes. Lead the playoffs in both fast break points differential (+5.2 per game) and points in the paint differential (+12.1 per game). And 15.2% of their points, the playoffs’ highest rate, have been second-chance points. Lead the playoffs in total rebounding percentage (53.1%). Have been involved in each of the three 2021 playoff games that have been decided by more than 30 points, a 39-point loss and two 34-point wins. 10-1 after leading by double-digits. Only team with a winning record (4-3) after trailing by double-digits. 4-2 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes.

Bucks postseason shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 309 445 69.4% 1 29% 5 Other paint 124 270 45.9% 2 17% 9 Mid-range 92 226 40.7% 9 15% 11 Corner 3 56 151 37.1% 9 10% 5 Above-break 3 136 463 29.4% 15 30% 11

Bucks playoff notes – Offense:

17.6% of their possessions, the highest rate in the playoffs (though down from 19.4% in the regular season), have been in transition. Their 1.06 points per transition possession rank 10th. Only 12.6% of their shots, the second lowest rate in the playoffs, have come in the last six seconds of the shot clock, according to Second Spectrum tracking. Have the second biggest differential between their field goal percentage in the paint (60.6%, first) and their effective field goal percentage on shots from outside the paint (45.2%, 12th). Rank 14th in 3-point percentage (31.1%), having seen the biggest drop from the regular season (38.9%, fifth). Also rank 14th in free throw percentage (71.3%). Rank 15th in ball movement (273 passes per 24 minutes of possession) and seventh in player movement (10.9 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possessions). Rank last with just 1.4 secondary assists per game.

Bucks efficiency and four factors – Offense

Season OffRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 116.5 5 56.6% 2 0.233 24 13.4% 13 26.9% 13 Playoffs 111.2 11 52.2% 10 0.217 15 13.4% 12 30.8% 2

Bucks playoff notes – Defense:

Bucks efficiency and four factors – Defense

Season DefRtg Rank eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Reg. season 110.7 9 53.6% 13 0.202 1 12.7% 25 24.5% 4 Playoffs 105.0 1 51.2% 4 0.195 1 13.4% 3 23.8% 3

Bucks playoff notes – Lineups:

Bucks playoff notes – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Best of Bucks vs. Suns in 2020-21

Suns won, 2-0

Pace: 100.0 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Phoenix OffRtg: 120.5 (7th vs. Milwaukee)

Milwaukee OffRtg: 119.0 (5th vs. Phoenix)

Total points scored, season series

Area PHX MIL Diff. Restricted area 44 94 -50 Other paint 46 12 34 Total in paint 90 106 -16 Mid-range 40 24 16 3-point range 96 81 15 Total outside paint 136 105 31 Free throws 27 40 -13 Fast break points 26 31 -5 2nd chance points 32 32 0

Matchup notes:

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

