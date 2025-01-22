NBA Fantasy: DFS lineup picks for Jan. 22

Get ready for an action-packed Wednesday night of NBA DFS. With a nine-game slate on tap, there’s no shortage of options for crafting your winning lineup. Tonight’s games span a wide range of scoring environments, with totals reaching as high as 236.5 and dipping down to a more modest 216.5.

This primer breaks down the key matchups, highlights the top plays at each position, and uncovers value plays that can help you afford the stars. Let’s dive in and analyze the players that will give you an edge for tonight’s slate.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF, C – MIL)

DraftKings: $11,800

FanDuel: $11,900

Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself in a favorable matchup tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have recently increased their pace of play. Over their last five games, the Pelicans rank third in pace of play, which should create plenty of opportunities for Antetokounmpo to excel in transition and attack the basket.

Antetokounmpo is a force of nature with his combination of size and speed, capable of dominating on both ends of the floor. Expect him to be aggressive in this up-tempo environment, racking up points, rebounds, and assists.

LaMelo Ball (PG – CHA)

DraftKings: $10,700

FanDuel: $10,200

LaMelo Ball has a prime opportunity to put up big numbers tonight in a matchup with the highest total on the slate. This clash between the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies is projected to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair, largely thanks to the Grizzlies’ up-tempo style of play. While the Grizzlies have shown some improvement defensively this month, Ball is a ball-dominant guard who can create his shot and generate offense for his teammates.

Expect Ball to be aggressive and look for his shot, regardless of the defensive pressure. He’s a dynamic scorer with a versatile offensive arsenal and a knack for finding open teammates. Ball contributes across the board, with points, rebounds, assists, and steals all within his reach. This well-rounded skillset makes him a valuable DFS asset, especially in a game with the potential for a high score.

Cade Cunningham (PG – DET)

DraftKings: $10,200

FanDuel: $10,000

Cade Cunningham has thrived as the Detroit Pistons’ primary offensive weapon whenever Jaden Ivey is out of the lineup. In the 11 games Cunningham has played without Ivey this season, he’s commanded a 34.2% usage rate, showcasing his ability to carry the offensive load. Cunningham is coming off a big performance on Monday, where he stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He’s a dynamic scorer, a playmaker, and a force on the boards, making him a triple-double threat every time he steps onto the court.

Tonight, Cunningham faces the Atlanta Hawks, a team known for their fast-paced, up-tempo style of play. This environment should create plenty of opportunities for Cunningham to excel in transition, attack the basket, and rack up fantasy points.

NBA DFS Cash Game Targets

Mark Williams (C – CHA)

DraftKings: $7,000

FanDuel: $8,000

With Nick Richards now on the Suns, Mark Williams is stepping into a larger role for the Charlotte Hornets and making the most of his opportunity. Over his last four games, he’s been a force in the paint, averaging an impressive 21.8 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Williams is a strong rebounder and an efficient scorer around the basket, making him a valuable asset for the Hornets.

Tonight, Williams faces the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that has shown some vulnerability against opposing centers. The Grizzlies have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the position over their last seven games, suggesting a favorable matchup for Williams.

D’Angelo Russell (PG, SG – BKN)

DraftKings: $6,700

FanDuel: $7,300

D’Angelo Russell made a statement in his most recent game with the Brooklyn Nets, logging 30 minutes for the first time since joining the team and delivering a strong performance with 23 points, 10 assists and three blocks. This offensive outburst showcased his playmaking abilities and scoring prowess, reminding everyone why he’s a valuable asset in any offense. With the Brooklyn Nets dealing with multiple injuries, Russell should continue to see significant minutes and opportunities to contribute.

Tonight, he faces the Phoenix Suns, a team that has struggled defensively, ranking 25th in defensive rating over their last three games. This vulnerability bodes well for Russell, who should be able to exploit mismatches and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Onyeka Okongwu (C – ATL)

DraftKings: $5,600

FanDuel: $6,400

Onyeka Okongwu has been a force in the paint for the Atlanta Hawks, taking advantage of his increased playing time. Over his last four games, he’s averaged 28.8 minutes per contest, showcasing his ability to contribute for extended stretches. During this span, Okongwu is averaging 17.3 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists per game.

He’s a skilled finisher around the rim and a tenacious rebounder, attributes that should prove valuable in tonight’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. With a close spread of just 2.5 points and a high total of 235.5, this game is projected to be a competitive, high-scoring affair, creating ample opportunity for Okongwu to make his presence felt on both ends of the court.

NBA DFS GPP Targets

Trey Murphy III (SG, SF – NOP)

DraftKings: $8,400

FanDuel: $8,100

Trey Murphy III has been a shining light for the New Orleans Pelicans amidst a challenging year. He’s emerged as their leading scorer over the last six games, averaging an impressive 25.8 points per game while also contributing 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Murphy III is a versatile wing player with a smooth shooting stroke and the ability to attack the basket. His offensive consistency has been crucial for the Pelicans, especially with the team battling injuries and inconsistency.

Tonight, Murphy III faces the Milwaukee Bucks, a tough matchup against one of the league’s best defenses. However, if Zion Williamson misses the game due to illness, Murphy’s usage rate and scoring opportunities could see a significant boost. This would make him an even more appealing DFS option, as he would likely shoulder a larger offensive load.

Daniel Gafford (C – DAL)

DraftKings: $6,000

FanDuel: $7,100

Daniel Gafford should be on your radar tonight if Dereck Lively II is ruled out. Lively II has missed the Dallas Mavericks’ last three games, and Gafford has taken full advantage of the increased opportunity. He’s averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game during that stretch, showcasing his ability to control the paint and protect the rim.

Even with his price increasing on DraftKings and FanDuel, Gafford remains a strong consideration. He’s a high-energy player who thrives as the primary big man. His recent performances demonstrate his potential to put up big numbers.

Naz Reid (PF, C – MIN)

DraftKings: $5,500

FanDuel: $5,900

Naz Reid has seized his opportunity with Donte DiVincenzo sidelined, becoming a key contributor for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the last three games, he’s fifth on the team in minutes played and has provided a significant offensive spark. Reid is averaging an impressive 22.7 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game during this stretch, showcasing his ability to score and contribute in other areas. He’s a versatile big man with a soft touch around the rim and a surprisingly effective 3-point shot.

Reid has been lights-out from beyond the arc, averaging an impressive five 3-pointers per game over the last three contests. This ability to stretch the floor makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

NBA DFS Value Plays

Kyle Filipowski (PF, C – UTA)

DraftKings: $4,500

FanDuel: $4,400

Kyle Filipowski is taking advantage of the injury-plagued Utah Jazz roster and carving out a significant role for himself. He saw a whopping 38 minutes of action in his last game out, showcasing his potential with a 10-point, 17-rebound performance.

This former Duke Blue Devil is a versatile forward with a knack for crashing the boards and contributing in multiple ways. He’s got a high motor, a nose for the ball, and a willingness to do the dirty work, making him a valuable asset for the Jazz.

Mike Conley (PG – MEM)

DraftKings: $4,000

FanDuel: $4,500

Mike Conley has proven that age is just a number, stepping up his game for the Minnesota Timberwolves with Donte DiVincenzo sidelined. The veteran guard has been a steady presence in the backcourt, averaging 24.2 minutes per game over his last three outings. During this stretch, he’s contributing nine points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to still impact the game.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (SF, PF – DAL)

DraftKings: $3,000

FanDuel: $3,700

Olivier-Maxence Prosper could be a sneaky-good play tonight if the Dallas Mavericks are short-handed. With Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, and Quentin Grimes all questionable, Prosper might be in line for a significant role. This 2023 first-round pick has shown flashes of his potential, and Monday’s game provided a glimpse of what he can offer. In just 19 minutes of action, Prosper contributed six points, eight rebounds, and a steal.

If the Mavericks are indeed missing multiple key players, Prosper’s minutes could see a significant increase against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s a versatile forward with good size and athleticism, capable of defending multiple positions and contributing on the boards.

While his offensive game is still developing, Prosper’s potential for extended playing time and his multi-category contributions make him an intriguing option, especially at his price tag. Keep a close eye on the injury report, but if Prosper is in line for a larger role, he’s worth considering for your lineups.