NBA family devastated by shooting at Texas elementary school

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the Texas school shooting before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Dallas.

From NBA.com Staff

Ahead of Tuesday's Game 4, the Mavericks & Warriors observed a moment of silence for the victims and families of the tragic shooting.

The NBA released the following statement on Tuesday in response to the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 18 children and injured others.

“The NBA family is devasted by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Dallas, Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed Tuesday’s tragic shooting and urged Congress to mandate background checks for gun purchases.

Said Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?”

Steve Kerr on Texas school shooting: 'I've had enough'

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Chris Paul were among the players to respond to the tragedy on social media.

Several players from the Spurs also took to social media about the horrific news in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 80 miles outside of San Antonio.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

