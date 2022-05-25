NBA family devastated by shooting at Texas elementary school

The NBA released the following statement on Tuesday in response to the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 18 children and injured others.

“The NBA family is devasted by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Dallas, Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed Tuesday’s tragic shooting and urged Congress to mandate background checks for gun purchases.

Said Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?”

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Chris Paul were among the players to respond to the tragedy on social media.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher 🙏🏽❤️… this is devastating — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 24, 2022

Absolutely tragic. We have to do better as a country!! Me and my family are sending prayers to the families affected today at Robb Elementary 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 24, 2022

Several players from the Spurs also took to social media about the horrific news in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 80 miles outside of San Antonio.

When will this end this breaks my heart. Something has to change 🙏🏾 children, grocery stores this is sickening — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) May 24, 2022

Prayers out to all the families involved in the school shooting at Robb Elementary🙏🏽😞 seems like a weekly thing in this country. Don’t know what else needs to happen for something to change. Kids go to school and aren’t even safe — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) May 24, 2022

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.