NBA 2K24 Summer League: Cavaliers cruise past Raptors in dominant fashion

Cavaliers 99, Raptors 76: Box Score | Game Detail

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors, 99-76, at Cox Pavilion on Day 3 of the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Sunday.

The Cavaliers delivered a dominant performance against the Raptors in this contest. They won each of the four quarters and easily ran away with the victory. Cleveland raced to a 22-15 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Cavs won the second quarter by a 27-18 score and built a massive advantage that the Raptors couldn’t overcome.

Isaiah Mobley had a team-high 15 points, along with six rebounds and four assists to lead his team to victory. Sam Merrill had 11 points, Emoni Bates chipped in with 12 points and eight boards, and both Pete Nance and Craig Porter scored double digits off the bench.

Raptors No.13 overall pick, Gradey Dick, was their leading scorer with 11 points and eight rebounds. Dick and DJ Hogg were the only Toronto players that scored in double digits. Toronto shot 34.6% from the field and a meager 16.1% from three-point range in the loss.

The Cavs won the second quarter by a 27-18 score and built a massive advantage that the Raptors couldn’t overcome.

Next up for the Cavaliers are the Grizzlies on Monday. The Raptors next play Wednesday against the Pistons.