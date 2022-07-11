NBA 2K23 Summer League: Warriors eke out win vs. Spurs

The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 86-85, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday.

There were 13 ties and 14 lead changes in Sunday’s game, with Golden State winning on a game-deciding free throw in the final seconds. The Spurs held a game-high 17-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Golden State outscored them, 45-27, over the closing 16 minutes. The Warriors shot 43 percent from the field while holding the Spurs to 33 percent shooting. In addition, Golden State outscored San Antonio in the paint, 50-18.

The Warriors were led by Jonathan Kuminga, collecting 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists despite shooting just 7-for-18 at the free-throw line. Mac McClung amassed 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists, while James Wiseman logged 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks.

The Spurs got a strong performance from Blake Wesley, who finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Joshua Primo provided 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Darius Days led the bench with 17 points, 13 rebounds and two steals, while Josh Carlton compiled 10 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

On deck for San Antonio is a matchup with the Houston Rockets on Monday (7 ET, ESPN). The Warriors return to action Tuesday against the Boston Celtics (8:30 ET, ESPN).