NBA 2K23 Summer League: Trail Blazers rally past Knicks

Strong all-around efforts from Trendon Watford and rookie second-round pick Jabari Walker led the Portland Trail Blazers to an 88-77 win over the New York Knicks in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Monday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The contest opened looking like a Knicks rout, as New York owned a 24-9 lead after the first 10 minutes. However, the Trail Blazers more than returned the favor in the second quarter, eliminating their deficit and taking a one-point lead into halftime. Portland added another point to its advantage in the third period and saved its best offensive effort for last, putting up a 29-point tally to cruise to victory. The Blazers were dominant on both the scoreboard and glass, shooting 48.4 percent, including 41.7 percent from distance, also winning the rebounding battle, 49-30.

Quentin Grimes continued his strong Summer League performance by leading the Knicks with 24 points, complementing them with four rebounds, one assist and three steals. Miles McBride furnished his 16 points with four assists, one rebound and three steals, while Feron Hunt registered 12 points, four rebounds and four assists to close out the team’s double-digit contributors.

Watford paced the Trail Blazers with 18 points, adding six rebounds and one assist. Walker followed with a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double that included an assist and a steal. Craig Randall supplied 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one block, Keon Johnson delivered 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals and Brandon Williams turned in 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals to round out Portland’s double-digit scorers.