NBA 2K23 Summer League: Matt Ryan, Celtics edge Bucks

Matt Ryan scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 111-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Monday at Cox Pavilion.

The game got out to a competitive start as the Bucks led 24-22 after one quarter. The Celtics picked up their play in the second and outscored the Bucks 30-20 to take an eight-point lead into the break. The Bucks turned the tide in the third and outscored the Celtics by 11 to grab a three-point edge heading into the final frame. The score stayed tight through the fourth and was tied at 106, with a minute left. The Bucks took a brief advantage, but Ryan came up huge with a last-second 3 to secure the win for the Celtics.

Ryan had an efficient outing, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor, including 6-for-11 on 3s. Mfiondu Kabengele followed up with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Brodric Thomas added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Sandro Mamukelashvili led the Bucks with 28 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Lindell Wigginton was next in line with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal, with rookie first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp also chipping in 15 points and three boards.