Report: Joseph Tsai to purchase 49 percent minority stake in Brooklyn Nets

It’s no secret that Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has been looking to sell off a sizable-yet-minority stake of ownership in his team. After months of looking for someone to buy a 49 percent stake in the team, Prokhorov seems to have found his buyer.

According to ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, Prokhorov has reached an agreement in principle on a deal with Joseph Tsai. The co-founder of Chinese e-commerce goliath Alibaba, Tsai had been among the names rumored to be interested in buying a stake in the Nets.

Here’s more from Wojnarowski and Lowe on the agreed-to deal: