Milwaukee Bucks 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Bronzeville

The Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 City Edition uniform is inspired by one of the most diverse and distinctive neighborhoods in the city, Bronzeville. Historically, the neighborhood was the African-American economic, social and artistic hub of Milwaukee, bringing together all ethnicities to celebrate African-American culture.

It has since seen a renaissance in the last decade with a resurgence of diverse dining and shopping, but always continuing on as the center for African-American culture and arts. Bronzeville is home to a tapestry of vibrant and unique murals, including the “Patchwork” mural which is adapted into the side panels of this year’s uniform. The Bucks want to tell the story of this neighborhood through the eyes and words of the people and artists that call it home.

Visually, the team will show many public art murals and city scenes around the downtown area – both Bucks-inspired murals and other content murals famous to the city – culminating on the sights of Bronzeville and the Patchwork mural. Closeups of the jersey will be juxtaposed with sights and sounds of the Bronzeville neighborhood, including footage from the annual Bronzeville Arts and Cultural Festival and soundbites from Bronzeville Collective’s resident artists. Ultimately, the team will shine a light on a unique neighborhood as well as the patchwork of the city as a whole and what makes Milwaukee the gathering place. We will ultimately highlight this place throughout the season by showcasing the people of Bronzeville in the arena and in the digital and broadcast space.