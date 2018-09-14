Miami Heat or retirement? Dwyane Wade still undecided

The question that remains for one of the NBA’s remaining big-name free agents isn’t one of team vs. team.

For Dwyane Wade, it’s a matter of Heat or nothing.

As of Thursday, the three-time NBA champion had yet to decide.

“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade told reporters, including Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel.

What Wade and his fans do know is that, should he return, it won’t be to anywhere except South Beach.

“I always said that when I got traded back to Miami, that was it for me,” Wade reaffirmed. “I said it in the first interview and I don’t want to pack my bags to go nowhere. My family’s here, my kids are growing, so definitely if I’m not wearing a Miami Heat jersey next year, I’ll be wearing it under one of my sweaters or jackets.”

Of his 982 games played, Wade has spent 876 of them with Miami, a stint that includes 12 All-Star appearances, an NBA scoring title and a Finals MVP award.