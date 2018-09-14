Top Stories

Miami Heat or retirement? Dwyane Wade still undecided

From NBA media reports

The question that remains for one of the NBA’s remaining big-name free agents isn’t one of team vs. team.

For Dwyane Wade, it’s a matter of Heat or nothing.

As of Thursday, the three-time NBA champion had yet to decide.

“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade told reporters, including Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel.

What Wade and his fans do know is that, should he return, it won’t be to anywhere except South Beach.

“I always said that when I got traded back to Miami, that was it for me,” Wade reaffirmed. “I said it in the first interview and I don’t want to pack my bags to go nowhere. My family’s here, my kids are growing, so definitely if I’m not wearing a Miami Heat jersey next year, I’ll be wearing it under one of my sweaters or jackets.”

Of his 982 games played, Wade has spent 876 of them with Miami, a stint that includes 12 All-Star appearances, an NBA scoring title and a Finals MVP award.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.