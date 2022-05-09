Mavs ban 2 fans until 2023 after incident with Chris Paul's family

The Dallas Mavericks have banned two fans after the team concluded its investigation into an incident involving the family of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul during Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal round playoff game at American Airlines Center, the team announced on Monday.

“Two unruly fans attempt to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center,” the statement said. “AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game. The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023.”

ESPN reported on Sunday night that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them.

“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated,” the Mavericks said in a statement after the game. “The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Paul tweeted postgame: “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families,” He also added an expletive.

Paul didn’t speak to the media after Monday’s practice.

The Mavericks beat the Suns 111-101 and evened the best-of-seven series 2-2. Paul fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix (10 ET, TNT).

“I have to stress that I don’t think this is indicative of the fans in Dallas,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Monday’s practice. “They’re cheering for their team. I’ve never had this kind of incident at that arena, even going back to the old spot, Reunion Arena, never.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.