Mavs Gaming wins No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NBA 2K League Draft

NEW YORK – The NBA 2K League announced today that Mavs Gaming won the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery and will have the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft. This is the third time Mavs Gaming has won the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery (2018, 2022, 2024). Lakers Gaming will have the second overall pick, and Raptors Uprising GC will have the third overall pick.

The 2024 NBA 2K League Draft pool will consist of players who win draft eligibility as part of the “NBA 2K League Become a Pro Series,” “NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series,” unretained players from the 2023 season, and select competitors in the NBA 2K League’s APAC and European Invitationals. All players must be 18 years or older by Jan. 1, 2024 and must satisfy the NBA 2K League’s requirements to be eligible for the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft. The date of the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft will be announced in the coming months.

Today’s draft lottery was conducted by using a computerized random number generator. For more information on the draft lottery, click here. For the full first round results, click here.

