Longtime broadcaster Dick Stockton retires after 55-year career

Carlton Fisk retired from baseball in 1993 but the announcer who called his famous World Series home run has only just announced his own.

Dick Stockton is stepping away after a 55-year career that included stints with Fox, CBS and NBC. He had cut back on work in recent years — doing only NFL games for Fox — and said Friday during a telephone interview that he had been contemplating retirement for the past year.

“It’s an instinctive feeling that you have that you’ve done what you’ve accomplished,” he said. “I didn’t think that I wanted to continue to do it and defy age and say, ‘Look, I want to keep going, I want to show that I could do it.’ That’s not the point. I decided now was the time to do it.”