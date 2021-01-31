LeBron James moves to 13th in career 3-pointers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his latest move up the career charts Saturday, improving to 13th in all-time 3-pointers with a first-quarter make against the Boston Celtics.

James entered the game making 2.8 3s per game at 41.7 percent, both career highs.