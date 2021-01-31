Top Stories
LeBron James moves to 13th in career 3-pointers
The future Hall of Famer is enjoying a career year from long range.
NBA.com Staff
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his latest move up the career charts Saturday, improving to 13th in all-time 3-pointers with a first-quarter make against the Boston Celtics.
Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 13th on the all-time THREES MADE list! pic.twitter.com/3Ja4fNHcxV
— NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2021
James entered the game making 2.8 3s per game at 41.7 percent, both career highs.