Top Stories

LeBron James moves to 13th in career 3-pointers

The future Hall of Famer is enjoying a career year from long range.

NBA.com Staff

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his latest move up the career charts Saturday, improving to 13th in all-time 3-pointers with a first-quarter make against the Boston Celtics.

James entered the game making 2.8 3s per game at 41.7 percent, both career highs.

 

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.