Statements from the New York Knicks and David Fizdale

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks have issued the following statement:

“The New York Knicks organization would like to thank David Fizdale for his leadership and professionalism over the past two season. He represented the organization with nothing but class. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Statement from David Fizdale

“Coaching the New York Knicks has been a great honor and I appreciate Steve Mills, Scott Perry and Jim Dolan for providing me with this opportunity. There are lessons we take with us from every life experience and I am especially grateful for the lessons I have learned from the extraordinary group of people within the MSG family – from the players, coaches, development staff, and trainers to the arena crew, concession workers and users – who have all treated me and my family so well during our time with the team.

“Knicks fans’ passion and commitment is remarkable and while it is obviously disappointing that we couldn’t deliver the wins we wanted on the court, i am very proud that we were able to establish a system which values accountability, respect and hard work. Although the short-term results weren’t what I hoped for, I’m confident the culture and values we prioritized will contribute to the growth and future success of the core young players who are already improving each and every day.

“I have been blessed with the chance to make a career around the game of basketball. I wish only the best to the entire Knicks organization and to the City of New York and I am excited about the journey that lies ahead.”