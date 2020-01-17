Knicks' RJ Barrett (ankle) will miss at least 1 week

The New York Knicks got some good news in regards to rookie guard RJ Barrett’s injury suffered in last night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Per the team, X-rays on Barrett’s right ankle sprain came back negative and he will be out at least a week before being re-evaluated.

Medical Update: RJ Barrett sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against Phoenix. X-rays were negative and he will be re-evaluated in one week. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 17, 2020

Barrett left the game in the third quarter and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes. The third overall pick in the 2019 Draft, Barrett was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

”It hurts. I never really been hurt before,” Barrett said. ”I don’t remember the last time I missed a game. But, we play so many games it was bound to happen.”

The swingman is averaging 14.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 2.5 apg for the Knicks while shooting 39.3% overall and 32.9% on 3-pointers this season. He has started all 41 games he has appeared in this season for the Knicks, who fell to 11-31 — the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference — after Thursday’s loss.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.