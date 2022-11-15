Top Stories

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart out 2-3 weeks due to sprained right toe

Detroit will be without its starting center for an extended period of time.

Isaiah Stewart will miss Detroit’s upcoming road trip as he recovers from a toe injury.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will miss at least two-to-three weeks because of a sprained right big toe, the team announced on Tuesday.

Stewart suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. 

The 21-year-old big man has started every game for the Pistons this season, averaging career highs in points (12) and rebounds (9.3). He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by forward Saddiq Bey, who recently came off the bench as Detroit began a two-big lineup with Stewart and Marvin Bagley.

The Pistons have the Eastern Conference’s worst record at 3-12.

