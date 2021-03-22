Top Stories

Hornets' LaMelo Ball has fractured right wrist, out indefinitely

The Kia Rookie of the Year frontrunner is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season, but continues seeking second opinions.

The eighth-place Hornets could lose their star rookie for the remainder of the season.

Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball has suffered a fractured right wrist and is out indefinitely, the Hornets announced Sunday night.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season, though he continues to seek second opinions.

Ball was injured on a fall in the first half of the Hornets’ 125-98 loss to the Clippers on Saturday. The Kia Rookie of the Year frontrunner continued to play in the second half despite clearly struggling with discomfort in his right wrist.

Ball is in the midst of a breakout rookie season in which he is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field. The Hornets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-21 record.

