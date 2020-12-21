Hawks exercise options on Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the fourth-year (2021-22) contract options on Kevin Huerter and Trae Young, along with the third-year (2021-22) options on De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, it was announced today.

Entering his third season with the Hawks, Huerter last season averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.4 minutes (.413 FG%, .380 3FG%, .828 FT%) in 56 contests (48 starts). He finished second on the team with 127 3FGM, including two games with a career-high-tying six triples. He scored in double-figures 35 times, including six games with 20-or-more points. Through 131 contests (107 starts) in two seasons, he holds career averages of 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.1 minutes (.416 FG%, .383 3FG%, .783 FT%). The 19th overall pick in 2018, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2018-19.

Also entering his third year and an Eastern Conference All-Star starter last season, Young put up 29.6 points, 9.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes (.437 FG%, .361 3FG%, .860 FT%) in 60 starts, ranking second in the NBA in assists, fourth in scoring, 10th in minutes and 26th in free-throw percentage. Young led the Eastern Conference in assists for the second straight season and hit double digits in scoring 57 times, including 49 contests with at least 20 points. Through 141 games (all starts) in his two seasons, he’s averaged 23.6 points, 8.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 32.8 minutes (.428 FG%, .344 3FG%, .847 FT%). Young, the fifth overall pick in 2018, was a unanimous selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018-19.

As a rookie last season, Hunter averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.0 minutes (.410 FG%, .355 3FG%, .764 FT%). Among qualifying rookies, he ranked first in minutes per game, fifth in free-throw percentage, tied for fifth in three-point percentage, sixth in rebounding, seventh in field goal percentage and tied for seventh in scoring. He scored in double-figures 42 times, including eight games with 20-or-more, and recorded 15 games with at least three three-pointers, the third-highest total by a rookie in Hawks history. The fourth overall pick in 2019, he is one of three rookies in league history to reach 12.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 32.0 mpg and 100 triples on .350 3FG% (Stephen Curry, Shane Battier).

Reddish averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.7 minutes as a rookie last season. Among qualifying first-year players, he ranked second in steals per game, ninth in minutes per game, three-point percentage and blocks per game, 11th in points and rebounds per game. He placed second among rookies in steals (62) and had at least eight games with three steals, the second-highest total among rookies. The 10th overall pick in 2019, Reddish was also one of three rookies last season to compile at least 100 FTM (101) and 80 3FGM (83).