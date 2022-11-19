Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday.

Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.

The Grizzlies visit Brooklyn on Sunday night (7 ET, League Pass).

Memphis just got forward Jaren Jackson Jr. back this week from surgery in June on a stress fracture in his right foot, and the Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.6 points a game with Bane ranked 15th at the time of his injury averaging 24.7 points. Bane also is shooting 45.1% from three this season and ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.

