Gregg Popovich climbs to third in all-time coaching victories

From NBA.com Staff

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stands alone, now third all-time in NBA career coaching victories.

With the Spurs’ 154-147 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Popovich earned his 1,222nd career win to pass Jerry Sloan. With another “W”, Popovich will again tie Sloan, this time for most victories coaching a single team (Sloan’s 1,223 with the Jazz, which includes playoff wins).

Popovich is also tied for third with five career championships and tied for first with three NBA Coach of the Year awards.

Most coaching victories, NBA history

  1. Don Nelson – 1,335
  2. Lenny Wilkins – 1,332
  3. GREGG POPOVICH – 1,222
  4. Jerry Sloan – 1,221
  5. Pat Riley – 1,210
  6. George Karl – 1,175
  7. Phil Jackson – 1,155
  8. Larry Brown – 1,098
  9. Rick Adelman – 1,042
  10. Bill Fitch – 944

