Gregg Popovich climbs to third in all-time coaching victories

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stands alone, now third all-time in NBA career coaching victories.

With the Spurs’ 154-147 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Popovich earned his 1,222nd career win to pass Jerry Sloan. With another “W”, Popovich will again tie Sloan, this time for most victories coaching a single team (Sloan’s 1,223 with the Jazz, which includes playoff wins).

With tonight's victory, Coach Popovich has moved into third place for all-time wins in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SI6Dq51ZIi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 11, 2019

Popovich is also tied for third with five career championships and tied for first with three NBA Coach of the Year awards.

Most coaching victories, NBA history