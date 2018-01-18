Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell (ankle) exits vs. Chicago Bulls

Warriors forward Jordan Bell left Wednesday’s matchup in Chicago in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain. He would not return and left the arena in a walking boot after the game.

Bell’s X-rays came back negative and he is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday, the team announced.

After the game, Bell told reporters he didn’t think anything serious happened to his ankle, writes Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“I’m good. It’s not broken,” Bell said. “I’ve had worse injuries, so that’s good.” Bell had surgery to treat a broken right foot at the end of his freshman season at the University of Oregon. Though the Warriors will not have definitive answers on Bell’s latest injury until Thursday, it seems safe to say Bell will not need to have surgery again. As Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted, “the initial news we’re getting is half-way decent; so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.” … “He was in better spirits once he found out the x-rays were negative,” Kerr said. “He looked like he was in a good mood in there just now.” … “He seems happy. He doesn’t seem too down,” teammate Klay Thompson said of Bell. “I know he’s upset. He’s going to have to spend some time because he’s competitive. I don’t know if happy is the word, but he’s always upbeat. I don’t think he’s too down. He’s going to come back even stronger.”

The injury occurred when Bell attempted to contest a shot by Robin Lopez and landed awkwardly on the way down.

Coming into the game against the Bulls, who essentially traded Bell on draft night to Golden State for cash, the Warriors rookie has averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 14 minutes per game.