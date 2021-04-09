Giannis Antetokounmpo misses 3rd consecutive game

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out his third consecutive due to soreness in his left knee. He had been listed as doubtful leading up to the Bucks-Mavs showdown.

The Bucks ruled out the two-time reigning NBA MVP about 90 minutes before tipoff at American Airlines Center. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo didn’t do any pregame work and didn’t indicate when the five-time All-Star would return.

Milwaukee concluded a six-game, 11-day road trip with a physical 116-101 loss.

In 45 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.