Top Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses 3rd consecutive game

The reigning Kia MVP has now missed 5 of the Bucks' last 10 games with left knee soreness.

NBA.com media reports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now missed 5 of the Bucks’ last 10 games with left knee soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out his third consecutive due to soreness in his left knee. He had been listed as doubtful leading up to the Bucks-Mavs showdown.

The Bucks ruled out the two-time reigning NBA MVP about 90 minutes before tipoff at American Airlines Center. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo didn’t do any pregame work and didn’t indicate when the five-time All-Star would return.

Milwaukee concluded a six-game, 11-day road trip with a physical 116-101 loss.

In 45 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.