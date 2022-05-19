DraftKings and FanDuel NBA DFS: Wednesday, May 19

Jimmy Butler and the Heat look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics in Game 2 of the East Finals.

We’re finally in the conference finals, and we’re excited and ready for the Game 2s in each series.

Miami took care of business in Game 1 after trailing for most of the first half, riding a 39-14 third quarter to victory. It’s rare to see such lopsided quarters this deep into the postseason, but it’s clear that Boston was really hampered by their two big absences. With that in mind, let’s start there!

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $10,600 DraftKings, $15,500 FanDuel

There’s a simple way to play these single-game slates. You find the two or three best players that need to be in every lineup, and then you pair them with two or three values. Tatum is one of those guys that needs to be in every lineup, running things for the Celtics. The forward has scored at least 34 DraftKings points in 65 of his last 66 games, posting a 48-point average in this postseason. We like him even more with Horford and Smart both possibly out, with Tatum tallying 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in Game 1.

Jimmy Butler (SF/PF – MIA): $11,000 DraftKings, $16,000 FanDuel

Butler is the best player in this series, and it’s hard to argue against that with his recent form. Butler has at least 40 DraftKings points in 10 of his last 11 games, generating a 53-point average in that span. His Game 1 masterpiece against Boston might have been the best performance of his career, collecting 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks en route to a ridiculous 73 DK points. We don’t expect that to continue, but 40-50 fantasy points look guaranteed at this point.

Robert Williams (PF/C – BOS): $6,200 DraftKings, $12,000 FanDuel

Williams had to start in Game 1, and he was actually the best player on the court in the first half. The big man finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, showing why he was such a good fantasy option during the regular season. The defensive stud averaged 34 DK points per game in the regular season and should be asked to do more with Horford stuck in COVID protocols. As long as Williams gets minutes, he will be one of the best per-minute producers on the floor.

Gabe Vincent (PG/SG – MIA): $4,400 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel

Miami churns out random players better than perhaps any team in the NBA, and they’ve stumbled into another gem with Vincent. This guy has filled in for Kyle Lowry all year, starting in 34 games this year. The Kyle Lowry fill-in is averaging 24 DK points per game across 32 minutes a night in those 34 starts. He was brilliant in Game 1, too, collecting 17 points, two rebounds, three assists, and three blocks across 33 minutes. If he duplicates that, Vincent needs to be at least $1,000 more on each site.

P.J. Tucker (PF/C – MIA): $4,600 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

This guy is a warrior. It’s clear that he’s far from 100 percent out there, but he plays some of the best defense in the NBA, no matter how he’s feeling. Over his last 13 games played, P.J. is providing a 20-point average across 30 minutes a night. His role is rising the deeper Miami gets, averaging 27 DK points per game across 33 minutes a night in his last three outings. As long as he’s out there playing 30-40 minutes, Tucker shouldn’t be this cheap.

Payton Pritchard (PG/SG – BOS): $4,800 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel

This one is cognizant of the Smart injury because Pritchard would be a much tougher sell if Smart does suit up. With that said, Payton is averaging 16 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over the last two games. That’s all you can hope for from such a cheap player, and if those two games are any indication, PP is the next man up in the rotation. If Smart does end up playing, we love him at just $7,200 on DK.

